BEIJING, Aug 23 (APP):Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, at the invitation of China’s State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, will arrive here Sunday on a three-day official visit to China.

During the three-day visit, the Iranian foreign minister will meet his Chinese counterpart and hold talks on regional and international issues and mutual

interest as well as the latest situation in Middle East, Geng Shuang said during

his regular briefing on Friday.