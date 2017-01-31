Iranian traditional music performances held at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP): Iranian Artists Tuesday evening

presented a traditional music performance to mark the 38th

anniversary of Iran Revolution here at Pakistan National Council of

the Arts (PNCA).

Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National

Heritage Marriyam Aurangzeb was the chief guest at the inaugural

ceremony of the Iranian cultural show.

Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Mehdi e Hunardost, Cultural

Counselor of Iranian Embassy Shahaboddin Daraei, Director General PNCA

Syed Jamal Shah were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, Mehdi e Honardost stressed more

cultural co-operation between the two countries and informed the

gathering that more cultural and artistic activities were in the

pipeline in the coming year in Pakistan.

Director General PNCA Jamal Shah appreciated the cultural and

artistic presentation of Iranian artists and performers.

He announced that PNCA will reciprocate by sending a cultural

and artistic troupe to Iran in near future.

Iran Cultural Counselor Shahaboddin Daraei thanked the

Government of Pakistan, particularly Ministry of Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage for their cooperation in

organizing the Iran Traditional Music and culture.

A photographic and artifacts exhibition from Iran was also

displayed depicting Iranian people and society.

The evening ended with performance by Iranian classical music

group `Kook’ which was highly appreciated by the audience.

Iran Artists including Syed Ali Sohofi, Zaman Khairi, Saeed

Jalalian, Amir Parveez Ahmadi, Muhammad Baqir Zenali and Amir

Mardaneh performed on the occasion and got big appluase from the

audience.