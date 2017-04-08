Iranian Navy ships arrive Karachi for goodwill visit

KARACHI, April 8 (APP): Two Iranian Naval ships Naghdi and Tonb arrived in Karachi on Saturday for goodwill cum training visit.

The visiting ships were accorded a warm welcome during an impressive reception ceremony and received by officials of Pakistan Navy and Iranian Diplomats, a PN statement said.

The visit is aimed at strengthening mutual collaboration and enhancing interoperability between two navies through table top discussions and exercise at sea.

During the stay at Karachi, the officers and men of the ship will hold professional discussion and interaction with counterparts from Pakistan Navy on the subjects of mutual interest.

Moreover, operational training activities, exchange of visits by naval personnel and sports activities are also planned.

At the end of the visit, a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) will be conducted at sea to enhance interoperability between two navies.

In line with Government policies, the current visit will help promote peace and security in the region and enhance maritime collaboration between the two countries, the statement added.