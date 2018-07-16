ISLAMABAD, July 16 (APP):Chief of General Staff of Iran’s armed forces Major General Bagheri called on Foreign Minister Abdullah Hussain Haroon here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday.
Foreign Office spokesman, Dr Muhammad Faisal in a statement said different aspects of bilateral relations were discussed during the meeting.
“Both appreciated the current state of cooperation between Pakistan and Iran,” the spokesman said in his tweet following the meeting.
Iranian military chief calls on Foreign Minister
