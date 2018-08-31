Iranian foreign minister calls on Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP):Iranian Foreign Minister, Mohamad Javad Zarif Friday called on Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs (EAD), Asad Umar and discussed matters of mutual interests.

Extending warm wishes for the people of Iran, Asad Umar hoped that the relations between the two Islamic and brotherly countries would strengthen further and there would be more chances of enhancing trade and energy cooperation between the two countries.

He felicitated Asad Umar on assuming the charge of Finance Minister and conveyed the best wishes for the new government.

The Iranian Foreign Minister appreciated the warm welcome given to him by the Pakistan government.

Asad Umar thanked the Iranian Minister and stated that the finance ministry would continue to support its efforts for further strengthening the brotherly relations between the two countries.