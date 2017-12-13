Iranian Film Festival in full swing

ISLAMABAD, Dec 13 (APP):Five-day Iranian Film Festival is in full swing at Pakistan National Council of the Arts Islamabad.

According to Radio Pakistan, It will shift to National Heritage of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) from Wednesday for remaining three days.

The Festival would screen five films including So Far So Close’, ‘Bodyguard’, ‘A Cube of Sugar’, ‘Crazy Castle’ and ‘Where are my shoes?’.