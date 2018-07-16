Iranian Chief of General Staff calls on COAS

ISLAMABAD, Jul 16 (APP):Chief of General Staff Iranian Armed Forces, Major General Dr Mohammad Bagheri along with a high-level delegation visited General Headquarters (GHQ) and called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security, defence cooperation and Pak-Iran border management were discussed, said a statement issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Monday.

The COAS emphasized the need to further enhance military-to-military cooperation between the two Armed Forces. He said that enhanced Pakistan-Iran cooperation would have positive impact on peace and security in the region.

The visiting dignitary pledged to keep working for better relations between the two brotherly countries. He also condemned the recent terrorist attacks in Pakistan.