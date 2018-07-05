Iranian ambassador stresses need for enhancing Pak-Iran bilateral cooperation

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (APP):Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Mehdi Hunar Dost Thursday said that Pakistan and Iran were bound by historic, religious, linguistic and cultural ties and stressed the need for further enhancing the bilateral cooperation in various fields, especially media.

Talking to Managing Director Associated Press of Pakistan, Masood Malik, he hoped that the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries would enhance further in the coming years.

Managing Director APP welcomed the ambassador to APP headquarters and briefed him about the working of the news agency, including news making, editing and onward transmission to over 1,000 subscribers.

Hunar Dost hoped that bilateral ties between the two countries would strengthen further as both countries enjoyed close relations.

He said the volume of Pak-Iran trade had increased to $1.3 billion from $ 600 million during last three years despite international sanctions on Iran. There was significant potential to further enhance bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

He urged Pakistani media to visit Iran so that the negative propaganda about Iran could be countered in an effective way. He stressed the need for finalizing memorandum of understanding (MoU) between APP and IRNA, the Iranian news agency.

Hunar Dost said Pakistan and Iran enjoyed cordial relations. Iranian Supreme Leader always used the word ‘Payara Pakistan’ whenever he talked about Pakistan and he said that from the core of his heart.

Expressing satisfaction over improved relations between Iran and Pakistan, he said both the nations had similar stance on important regional and international issues including Afghanistan. Hunar Dost invited MD APP to visit Iran.

Managing Director APP, Masood Malik said both countries were tied in historic, cultural and religious relations.

He said the role of news agencies was imperative keeping in view the regional and international scenario.

APP recently organized an international conference of news agencies, which was attended by the heads and

representatives from 19 news agencies.

The modus operandi of transmitting news stories and information between APP and IRNA was finalized in the conference, he added.

Consensus was also evolved in the conference to establish a joint Web Portal. IRNA would be a part of the web portal and added, the preparations to initiate news exchange with IRNA were being finalized.

APP was transmitting news in Urdu, English and local languages, he said.

Masood said APP web TV had already been inaugurated while efforts were underway to start APP’s TV channel too. He said APP was ready to extend professional assistance and cooperation to IRNA.

Earlier, Iranian ambassador was welcomed by MD APP and high officials of the news agency. Hunar Dost was presented a bouquet and APP’s shield on his arrival.