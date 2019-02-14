Iran to support Balochistan’s people in trade sector: Ambassador of Iran Mehdi Honardoost

QUETTA, Feb 14 (APP):Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan, Mehdi Honardoost on Thursday said the Embassy of the

Islamic Republic of Iran in Islamabad and Consulate in Quetta would ensure full cooperation to Balochistan’s people associated with trade and business sector as there are strong cultural and economic ties between Pakistan and Iran.

He expressed these views while talking to the President of Pak-Iran Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry Haji Wali Muhammad Noorzai and delegates of Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Trade during his visit to Quetta Chamber of Small Traders and Industries. Iranian Consul General in Quetta Agha Mohammad Rafique and Deputy Consul General Mohammad Raza Astori was also present on the occasion.