Iran to host Speakers Conference next year: Ayaz Sadiq

ISLAMABAD, Dec 24 (APP):Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Sunday announced that Iran had shown willingness to hold speakers conference next year.

Addressing the “Islamabad Deceleration” ceremony he said speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly Islamic Republic of Iran Dr Ali Ardeshir Larijani had shown willingness to hold next conference.

He further informed that all the members had agreed to make speakers conference an annual feature.

“We have unity and resolve to use parliament diplomacy to solve issues confronting the participating countries,” he said.

He said it had also been agreed to give consideration to other subjects including health, education and energy in the next conference.

The speaker also thanked China, Afghanistan, Russia, Iran and Turkey for their participation in the conference.