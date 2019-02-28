ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP):Iran has shown interest in importing meat and livestock products from Pakistan as it has huge potential in this particular sector.
Iranian Ambassador Mehdi Honardoost, during a call on meeting with Minister for National Food Security and Research, Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan, said that Iran had a big demand for these products, adding it was importing them from Latin America and Brazil, which were quite costly.
Iran shows keen interest to import meat, livestock from Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP):Iran has shown interest in importing meat and livestock products from Pakistan as it has huge potential in this particular sector.