Iran ready for mediation to resolve Kashmir issue : Iranian envoy

ISLAMABAD, March 31 (APP): Iran is ready to use its special

influence and relations with Pakistan and India to mediate between

the conflicting parties on Kashmir issue and help bring sustainable

peace in the region.

In an exclusive interview with APP, the Ambassador of Iran to

Pakistan Mehdi Honardoost said, “Iranian government has announced

its readiness for any support, for any hope of peace and tranquility

in the region.”

He said “We have not yet received any official request from

both sides for Iran as a large country in the region to come and

try to solve the matter.”

He said any conflict, or tension between the two countries

would hinder the way of progress and development of both countries

but would also impact upon the economies of the other countries in

the region.

It is important to rmove such tensions to ensure sustainable

and durable peace in the region, he added.

He said it may be true that some forces wanted such tensions to find

excuses for its engagements in our region, he said.

“We hope that the wise leaders of the conflicting countries pay

attention to this issue that a lot of problems that we face in this region have exogenous sources”.

Responding to a query, the ambassador said, right now terrorism is a

global phenomenon. “It’s not located only in one area or in one country, and it is the consequence of the approach of the super powers towards terrorism”.

He said if “We analyze the terrorism, the super powers have been

supporting some sort of terrorist elements against the host country’s government at one time and fighting against it on some other time or in some other country”.

This contradictory approach is the root-cause of good or bad terrorists.

Terrorism is bad in all its manifestations, he said. “In Syria they are so dangerous and one day they will come back to their societies and I am sure that the control of those terrorists will not be so easy for these governments.”

When asked his comments on Syria crisis, he said that there were several terrorists groups in Syria some six years ago, “receiving some facilities from some countries, they came against the people of the Syria and the legal government of Syria, but the resistance of the people did not let them succeed”.

He was of the opinion that Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) was

very important circle and group for the Islamic world and underlined the need to widen its sphere by adding all Islamic countries in its fold.

“As part of this Family we should try to have more interaction, many

Islamic countries right now are in a chaotic situation, and their people in a bad situation. We should try to improve the situation. The responsibility of this issue is on the shoulders of the big and important Islamic countries like Iran and Pakistan”.

He said the Islamic world is facing multifaceted problems at present

which include conflicts and tensions between each other besides global challenges.

“More interaction and cooperation between the biggest Islamic countries

can help remove tension between them”.

Responding to a question if Iran was interested in joining Saudi

Arab’s Islamic coalition, he said the Iranian authorities have announced their intentions to join the alliance as Iran firmly believes that all the tensions which the Islamic world is facing can be resolved mutually. “Its better for all important countries to come together and resolve these issues of Islamic world, we believe that the coalition of peace has more priority and importance than any other problem”.

Talking about the Pak-Iran trade ties, he said the bilateral trade

was not up to its potential. However, he said the Free Trade Agreement

draft has been signed and it would soon be operative to enhance two-way trade.

He said the relevant authorities of both countries would be

meeting in the forthcoming 20th round of the economic joint

commission between Pakistan and Iran during which, he added, some

tangible plans would be evolved to further strengthen the trade

ties.

Both neighbouring Iran and Pakistan are unique in the region and

have very friendly and brotherly relations and their population

constitutes a good market for the business community of the two

countries, he said.

“Our future is bright after the removal of impediments. Hopefully

our trade relations would continue to grow,” he remarked.

Replying to a query on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC),

he said it is a giant project with full of opportunities, not only

for Pakistan and China but for all countries of the region.

Mehdi Honardoost said it was beyond any doubt that it can not

only work as a game-changer for the region but would also turn to

be unifying force for the countries in the region.

“Our people in the region and the countries are suffering a

lot from tensions and conflicts between some countries, and

fortunately Pakistan had (acquired) very good position (through

this project), a very good gesture regarding increasing the peace

and tranquility of the region.”

He was confident that the completion of the CPEC would help

bring in unity and consolidation by removing tensions among

the conflicting countries.

“Hence, we announce our official stance and position regarding

the Iranian interest and willingness to come into CPEC.”

Earlier, he extended his Norouz greetings to the people of

Pakistan. He said it is the beginning of the New Year and arrival

of spring.

About his official assignment, he said he was increasing

interactions with other departments and sectors in Pakistan

to achieve better results. “I feel like at home as the people

are almost same, same moods and styles, attitudes and almost

same environment including weather as he finds in Mashad

and its suburbs.”