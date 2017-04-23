Iran cooperation in fighting terrorism is essential: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD, Apr 23 (APP): “Iran cooperation in fighting
terrorism is essential and the role of mutual cooperation in
establishing peace and security in the region is undeniable”, said
Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq while talking to
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zatif in Tehran.
Speaker National Assembly leading a parliamentary
delegation, held important meetings with key Iranian
parliamentarians and political dignitaries on regional issues and
bilateral relations including Allauddin Borojardi, Chairman
Committee for Foreign Policy & National security in the Majlis and
Iranian Industry, Mines & Trade Minister Mohammad Reza
Na'metzadeh, said a press release received here on Sunday.
Discussing regional security and peace, Speaker Ayaz Sadiq said
Pakistan and Iran share views on the importance on the establishment
of peace and security in the region and the reinforcement of unity
in the Muslim world. The regional issues should be resolved by the
neighbouring countries themselves, he added.
The speaker called on Iran to join the China-Pakistan Economic
Corridor (CPEC) which is a collection of Infrastructure projects
currently under construction throughout Pakistan.
He highlighted that CPEC will open new vistas for Iran and
Pakistan in China and Central Asian Countries. Iran can avail
benefits by joining it and boosting her exports.
Referring to numerous capacities of both countries for
cooperation, the speaker said that signing of banking agreement and
declaration of Gwadar and Chabahar as sister ports are significant
steps in line with using existing capacities in promoting bilateral
ties.
Highlighting deep rooted religious, cultural and moral ties
between the two countries, the speaker said that the trade volume
between both countries is not optimum. He urged on the Iranian side
to lift barriers on many commodities of import from Pakistan. Both
countries can benefit from mutual imports and exports.
Pointing the miseries of Muslims in Occupied Kashmir and
statement of Indian premier Modi, the speaker said that Pakistan
stands for solution of Kashmir issue through political dialogue and
according to the UN resolutions.
While talking to Iranian Industry, Mines & Trade minister,
Ayaz Sadiq stressed on enhancing trade and economic relations
between Pakistan and Iran in order to bring the two nations closer
in all the spheres of mutual relations.
The Iranian Foreign Minister also stressed on the importance
of strengthening of economic cooperation between Iran and Pakistan.
He added that Iran and Pakistan enjoy very good relations not only
in the diplomatic arena but also in parliamentary, security and
economic sectors.
Contending that Iran-Pakistan ties are influenced by the
ancient and historical bonds between the two nations, Allauddin
Borojardi said that the two nations have always stood alongside each
other in difficult condition and bilateral ties are unbreakable.
