Iran cooperation in fighting terrorism is essential: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD, Apr 23 (APP): “Iran cooperation in fighting

terrorism is essential and the role of mutual cooperation in

establishing peace and security in the region is undeniable”, said

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq while talking to

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zatif in Tehran.

Speaker National Assembly leading a parliamentary

delegation, held important meetings with key Iranian

parliamentarians and political dignitaries on regional issues and

bilateral relations including Allauddin Borojardi, Chairman

Committee for Foreign Policy & National security in the Majlis and

Iranian Industry, Mines & Trade Minister Mohammad Reza

Na'metzadeh, said a press release received here on Sunday.

Discussing regional security and peace, Speaker Ayaz Sadiq said

Pakistan and Iran share views on the importance on the establishment

of peace and security in the region and the reinforcement of unity

in the Muslim world. The regional issues should be resolved by the

neighbouring countries themselves, he added.

The speaker called on Iran to join the China-Pakistan Economic

Corridor (CPEC) which is a collection of Infrastructure projects

currently under construction throughout Pakistan.

He highlighted that CPEC will open new vistas for Iran and

Pakistan in China and Central Asian Countries. Iran can avail

benefits by joining it and boosting her exports.

Referring to numerous capacities of both countries for

cooperation, the speaker said that signing of banking agreement and

declaration of Gwadar and Chabahar as sister ports are significant

steps in line with using existing capacities in promoting bilateral

ties.

Highlighting deep rooted religious, cultural and moral ties

between the two countries, the speaker said that the trade volume

between both countries is not optimum. He urged on the Iranian side

to lift barriers on many commodities of import from Pakistan. Both

countries can benefit from mutual imports and exports.

Pointing the miseries of Muslims in Occupied Kashmir and

statement of Indian premier Modi, the speaker said that Pakistan

stands for solution of Kashmir issue through political dialogue and

according to the UN resolutions.

While talking to Iranian Industry, Mines & Trade minister,

Ayaz Sadiq stressed on enhancing trade and economic relations

between Pakistan and Iran in order to bring the two nations closer

in all the spheres of mutual relations.

The Iranian Foreign Minister also stressed on the importance

of strengthening of economic cooperation between Iran and Pakistan.

He added that Iran and Pakistan enjoy very good relations not only

in the diplomatic arena but also in parliamentary, security and

economic sectors.

Contending that Iran-Pakistan ties are influenced by the

ancient and historical bonds between the two nations, Allauddin

Borojardi said that the two nations have always stood alongside each

other in difficult condition and bilateral ties are unbreakable.