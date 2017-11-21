Iqbal’s motto was to unite Muslim Ummah: Ambassador

ISLAMABAD, Nov 21 (APP):Ambassador Islamic Republic of Iran Mahdi Honadoost Tuesday said that Allama Iqbal was a great poet and his motto was to unite Muslim Ummah and preserve rich Islamic culture.

He stated this while addressing as chief guest on a conference on Allama Iqbal 140th birthday named “Allama Iqbal and Molana Rumi’s poetic thoughts on Contemporary Mysticism”.

The event was jointly organized by the Persian department of the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) and Center of Islamic Republic of Iran Rawalpindi here at NUML.

He said that Iqbal through his revolutionary poetry spread the massage of great Islamic norms and conveyed that if united Muslims can rule the world.

There is huge different between Molana Rumi and Iqbal’s era but both have still influence on the readers.

Ambassador said that contribution of these two legends will be remembered ever.

Rector NUML Major General (r) Zia Uddin Najam, Director Center of Islamic Republic of Iran Rawalpindi Ali Agha Nouri, Prof. Iftikhar Arif Director General National Language Promotion Department, Registrar, Deans, HoDs, faculty members and a large number of students attended the conference.

Ambassador felicitate the NUML and the Iran cultural Center to organize such a successful conference on a very important issue. He said Pak-Iran friendship is entering into new level of trust and cooperation.

He conclude hi speech by saying Pak-Iran Dosti Zinda baad.

Earlier, Rector NUML Major General Zia Uddin Najam in his welcome address said that it is very important issue and department of Persian must be appreciated to organize such conference.

He said today in the presence of legends like Iftikhar Arif and others students will learn a lot.