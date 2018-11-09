Iqbal’s life, achievements present shining example of cohesive thought, action: High Commissioner

ISLAMABAD, Nov 9 (APP):Pakistan High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood has said that Poet of the
East Allama Iqbal’s life and achievements presented a shining example of cohesive thought and action.
He was speaking to a ceremony held at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi
to commemorate the 141st birth anniversary of national poet-philosopher Allama Muhammad Iqbal, said a message
received here Friday.
