Iqbal Kashmiri left for Nepal

LAHORE, Nov 11 (APP):Famous Film Director Iqbal kashmiri

left for Nepali to direct artistes and technicians in a

Nepalie film.

Talking to APP here on Saturday, Iqbal Kashmiri said it

was a good gesture for Pakistani film directors as they were

being hired and liked abroad.

Iqbal Kashmiri started his career in Pakistan film

industry in 1967 and he directed dozens of films, including

Urdu and Punjabi films.

His hit films are: “Banarsi Thag, Jado, Babol,

Zadi, Nilam, Husino ki Barat and International Gurelley”.