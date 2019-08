ISLAMABAD, Aug 08 (APP):A meeting of the Women Wing of National Sports Federations was held here at Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fahmida Mirza on Thursday.

In the meeting, the minister asked the participants to intimate the women participation in the National Games being held at Peshawar and 13 South Asian Games to be held in Kathmandu, Nepal in December, said a press release issued here.