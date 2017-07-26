IONS working group meeting on information sharing, interoperability concludes

ISLAMABAD, July 26 (APP): Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) working

group meeting on Information Sharing & Interoperability, hosted by Pakistan Navy, concluded here on Wednesday.

The working group consisted of 10 member nations, including

Australia, Bangladesh, France, India, Iran, Oman, Pakistan, Singapore, Thailand and UAE. Pakistan was presently chairing the Working Group.

During the two-day event, the working group discussed modalities of

sharing information and improving interoperability amongst IONS nations towards the overall objective of increasing maritime cooperation amongst navies in Indian Ocean Region. The group also deliberated on different options to promote information exchange and support regional maritime security.

Pakistan had always been an ardent supporter of regional peace and

collaborative security. As a torch-bearer of this unflinching resolve, Pakistan believed that coming together of navies help improving overall interstate relations. In the same spirit of constructive engagement, Pakistan Navy proactively participated in IONS.

This forum provided a platform to the participating nations to work

together for the good of global common. Participation of 13 delegates from nine countries in the working group meeting reflected Pakistan’s commitment for regional peace and was a recognition of Pakistan Navy’s contribution towards this end.