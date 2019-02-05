IoK turns into one of most heavily militarized regions in world: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said that with one army soldier deployed for 10 Kashmiris, the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) had turned into one of the most heavily militarized regions in the world.

Addressing a Kashmir Solidarity Day seminar here at the President House, the minister said India militarized the occupied territory to suppress the indigenous freedom movement of Kashmiris, who just demanded their legitimate right of self-determination.