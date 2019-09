ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (APP):Indian occupied Kashmir continues to reel under strict military siege on the 35th consecutive day, today, as all markets, schools and colleges were closed while transport was off the road.

There was no internet service, and mobile phone connections are snapped in the Kashmir valley. The valley has no connection with the rest of the world due to continued blockade and suspension of communication services since 5th August, Kashmir Media Service (KMS) reported.