IOC Seminar on ‘Sports Medicine and Protection of Clean Athletes ‘

LAHORE, Aug 03 (APP):IOC Olympic Solidarity Seminar on ‘Sports Medicine and Protection of Clean Athletes’ will be held at Islamabad on August 4.

A total number of one hundred and fifty participants including athletes , both male and female, coaches and team managers and secretaries of National Sports Federations will participate in the two-day beneficial activity, said Secretary, Pakistan Olympic Association, Muhammad Khalid Mahmood here on Friday.

He said the seminar being held under the aegis of the POA is part of national Olympic committee education programme to educate the participants regarding latest development being made In the field of sports and allied subjects.

“The prime objective of this seminar is to make athletes aware about global challenges and trends in issues related to Sports Medicine and safe sport “,he added.

He said this particular seminar will help in protecting athletes from hazards like doping and drug abuse and will help to create a culture of clean athletes.

“In addition it will impart a special focus on sport nutrition and sexual harassment in sports fraternity “,said POA official.

President, POA,Lt. Gen (R) Syed Arif Hasan will inaugurate the event.