IOC Olympic solidarity Course concludes

LAHORE, Dec 17 (APP):The closing ceremony of the IOC Olympic Solidarity Course for Coaches in Archery concluded here on Monday at the conference hall of Punjab Swimming Complex.

In all, 25 coaches, 18 men and 7 women, belonging to all affiliated units of Pakistan Archery Federation including Punjab Archery Association, Sindh Archery Association, KP Archery Association, FATA Archery Association, Islamabad Archery Association, Pakistan WAPDA, Pakistan Police, Pakistan Army, Pakistan Customs and HEC attended the level-I useful activity.

Syed Muhammad Abid Qadri, Vice President POA, was the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the course.

He commended the efforts of Lt-Gen (retd) Syed Arif Hasan, President, Pakistan Olympic Association, for arranging such valuable courses for respective national sports federations.

He also expressed his gratitude to the IOC Olympic Solidarity for allocating the course to Pakistan and World Archery Federation for deputing Mohammad Ziaul Hoque, World Archery Federation International expert, to conduct the course which was aimed at upgrading the existing knowledge of the participants.

Feedback/ views of the participants were sought one by one. The participants showed that they have learnt a lot from the experts and showed keen interest in attending such more courses in future.

Muhammad Khalid Mahmood, Secretary, POA, Wisal Muhammad, Secretary, Pakistan Archery Federation, Manzar Shah, President Punjab Archery Association/ Course Director, Tariq Wahid Khan, Honorary Director, National Olympic Academy of NOC Pakistan were also present on the occasion.

Muhammad Khalid Mahmood, Secretary, POA, expressed his special thanks to World Archery Federation, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Govt of Pakistan, and Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka for visa facilitation to World Archery Federation International expert.

The chief guest awarded certificates to coaches of the course and also presented a souvenir to Mohammad Ziaul Hoque from the NOC Pakistan.