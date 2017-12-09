Inzimam attaches high hopes with Pakistan for New Zealand tour

MULTAN, Dec 9 (APP)::Chief Selector Pakistan Cricket Team Inzimam-ul-Haq attached high hopes with his team for New Zealand tour, saying that it would fly to the country a week before the series to adjust with local conditions.

Talking to reporters here on Saturday, Inzimam

accompanied by former king spin, Mushtaq Ahmad, informed

that the camp would commence from December 23 in Lahore

for upcoming New Zealand tour.

The chief selector stated that whosever would perform

well, he would be selected for Pakistan cricket team.

He recommended that matches of Pakistan Super League

(PSL) should be played across the country, including Multan.

To a question, he said that they wanted to boost club

cricket, adding that South Punjab has got a lot of new

talent for cricket and was rendering excellent services

for the game.

Speaking on the occasion, Mushtaq Ahmad appreciated

services of Inzimam-ul-Haq Cricket Academy in Multan

predicting that Multan would produce one day another

Inzimam-ul-Haq. He said that he was delighted to see

playing young guns in Multan.