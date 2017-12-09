Inzamamul Haq promises to promote wheelchair cricket

MULTAN, Dec 9 (APP)::Chief Selector Pakistan Cricket

Team Inzamamul Haq on Saturday promised to promote

wheelchair cricket.

The legend cricketer espressed this while visiting the

Society for Special Persons (SSP) here. Chairperson Ms Zahida

Hameed requested Inzamam to patronize cricket team of

wheelchair users.

The cricket must be promoted in persons with

disabilities, she said and added wheelchair cricketers

should be given protocol like other cricketers.

She also sought cooperation for conducting the

Wheelchair Super League at national level.

Inzamamul Haq directed the SPP to prepare a feasibility

for conducting the Wheelchair Super League. He promised

that the Pakistan Cricket Board would cooperate with them

in organising the event.

Inzimamul Haq also maintained that wheelchair users

could play at Inzimamul Haq Academy. The administration of

the academy would extend all out cooperation towards them.

On this occasion, former leg spinner Mushtaq Ahmed

and Ali Khan Tareen were also present.