Inzamamul Haq promises to promote wheelchair cricket

MULTAN, Dec 9 (APP)::Chief Selector Pakistan Cricket
Team Inzamamul Haq on Saturday promised to promote
wheelchair cricket.
The legend cricketer espressed this while visiting the
Society for Special Persons (SSP) here. Chairperson Ms Zahida
Hameed requested Inzamam to patronize cricket team of
wheelchair users.
The cricket must be promoted in persons with
disabilities, she said and added wheelchair cricketers
should be given protocol like other cricketers.
She also sought cooperation for conducting the
Wheelchair Super League at national level.
Inzamamul Haq directed the SPP to prepare a feasibility
for conducting the Wheelchair Super League. He promised
that the Pakistan Cricket Board would cooperate with them
in organising the event.
Inzimamul Haq also maintained that wheelchair users
could play at Inzimamul Haq Academy. The administration of
the academy would extend all out cooperation towards them.
On this occasion, former leg spinner Mushtaq Ahmed
and Ali Khan Tareen were also present.
