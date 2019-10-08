Inzamam terms Lankan team tour,a defining moment in Pak cricket

LAHORE, Oct 08 (APP):Former Pakistan cricket captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has termed the ongoing visit of the Sri Lankan team a defining moment in Pakistan cricket.

“It is a history making moment in Pakistan Cricket as the Lankan team has played one day and T20 international series after a gap of one decade and it is going to have a very positive impact on our national cricket”,he told APP here on Tuesday.

He said it is after a long gap that any team has played two back to back series of different formats of game at Karachi and Lahore which is a clear indicator that Pakistan cricket is well on the path of resumption of international cricket. The third and last match of T20 series between Pakistan and Lanka will be played tomorrow, Wednesday.