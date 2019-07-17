Inzamam decides to step down as chief selector

LAHORE, Jul 17 (APP):Pakistan former captain, Inzamam-ul-Haq announced his decision to step down as chairman of the selection committee by not seeking extension in his contract which expires on July 31.

“I have done my best as chief selector for the betterment of Pakistan cricket and I have decided to resign after expiry of my contract with Pakistan Cricket Board,” he told a news conference here on Wednesday at Qaddafi Stadium.

Inzamam’s decision came as no surprise after Pakistan team’s failure to qualify for the semi finals of the recently concluded ICC World Cup in England. The team was tied with New Zealand with 11 points, but did not qualify for the final due to lower

net runs rate.