Investment to GDP increases by 15.78%

ISLAMABAD, May 25 (APP): The investment to GDP has reached

15.78 per cent during the financial year 2016-17, according to

Pakistan Economic Survey.

According to the pre-budget document, which was launched here

Friday by Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, the

investment during the current year has reached Rs 5,026 billion

against Rs 4,526 billion last year, showing an increase of 11.05

per cent.

The fixed investment has increased to Rs 4,517 billion as

compared to Rs 4,061 billion last year, recording growth of

11.23 per cent.

The fixed investment percentage to the gross domestic product

(GDP) was recorded at 14.18 per cent and that of the private

investment at 9.9 per cent.

The public investment grew by 23.55 per cent as its percentage

to GDP increased from 3.79 per cent to 4.28 per cent, which was

a clear reflection that the government expenditure strategy was

development oriented.