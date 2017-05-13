LAHORE, May 13 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad
Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday hoped that One Belt One Road forum
would herald peace,development and prosperity in the region.
During a meeting with the Chinese Prime Minister, the
chief minister congratulated the Chinese leadership on
holding One Belt One Road forum, says a handout
issued here.
He said completion of China Pakistan Economic
Corridor (CPEC) would change the course of history in the
region and added that good number of opportunities had been
created for investment and business due to the CPEC project.
The chief minister congratulated the prime minister of
China on the start of electricity production from Sahiwal Coal
Power Project. He said the electricity production from
the Sahiwal Coal Power Project, in a small period of time, was
a big achievement.
While lauding the good governance related initiatives and
public welfare oriented projects under the leadership of Chief
Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Punjab, the Chinese prime
minister said the Punjab province was commendably
progressing under your leadership.
Investment opportunities created under CPEC: Shehbaz
LAHORE, May 13 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad