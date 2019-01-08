Investment in food sector regulation to directly impact on reducing health expenditure of masses: PM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday reiterated that investment in food sector regulation would directly impact on reducing the health expenditures of the masses. The prime minister directed the Punjab government to adopt the latest systems of Health Information Management being used by private sector hospitals to ensure transparent procurement procedures and patient record management free of pilferage, corruption and wastage.The prime minister chaired separate meetings on new initiatives being planned in the Punjab province including Forestry, Urban Land Digitization, Dairy and Social Security Hospitals under Public Private Partnership modus. The meetings were attended by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Federal Minister for National Food Security Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan, Advisors to PM Muhammad Shehzad Arbab and Malik Amin Aslam, Punjab Minister for Forests Sibtain Khan, Minister for Revenue Malik Muhammad Anwar, Minister for Livestock Husnain Dareshak and Minister for Labour Ansar Niazi, and senior officials from respective departments The prime minister also directed to ensure selection of persons with honest and professional repute in the management boards of all the hospitals in the province. During the session on Digitization of Land Records in Punjab, the prime minister was briefed that the Punjab Land Revenue Authority (PLRA) was working towards digitization of land records aimed at efficient and public friendly service delivery. It was informed that the digitization process would provide direct access to the general public, banks for loan approval and other authorities to verify land record instantaneously and without errors. Moreover, the digitized record would also be accessible to overseas Pakistanis, who have properties back home and they would be able to monitor their ownership. It was emphasized that significant reforms were needed in the urban land record management. The prime minister was briefed that an investment on digitization of urban land record would double the benefits in terms of tax collection, dispute resolution and transparency. While discussing the dairy sector of Punjab, the prime minister was briefed that the Punjab Food Authority had launched a crackdown on milk adulteration. It was informed that the main reasons of adulteration in milk were high demand, capped milk price, unethical practices and non-traceability of persons involved in adulteration. The meeting was briefed that legal reforms were required to ban sale of open milk and it should be sold in hygienic and traceable packaging, as practiced around the world. The prime minister appreciated the contributions of Punjab government towards increasing the forest cover and contributing to the “Green Pakistan” initiative.