Investigation of Ahmedpur oil tanker incident underway: Khaqan

ISLAMABAD, Jul 6 (APP): Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Thursday said the investigation of Ahmedpur oil
tanker incident was underway and action would be taken against the responsibles to avoid such incidents in future.
Speaking in a private news channel programme, he expressed deep grief
and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the tragic incident.
The minister said,”We are examining the incident closely that how it
took place.”
He termed it a traffic accident which occurred at 5:30 am and later
fire erupted at 7:00 am in the oil tanker.
