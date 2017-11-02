Investigation moving ahead in torture case of Ahmed Noorani: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, Nov 2 (APP):Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal Thursday told the National Assembly that investigation was moving ahead in the case of torture of senior investigative reporter of News International Ahmed Noorani and he was daily seeking report of progress in the probe.

In a statement at the floor of the National Assembly, the minister said the inquiry committee that was investigating the incident was trying to find the accused by using technology and information gleaned from cameras of safe city project in Islamabad.

He expressed hope that those who cowardly attacked the journalist Ahmed Noorani would be brought to justice.

While responding to a statement of Leader of the Opposition, Khurshid Shah on increase in petroleum products’ prices, Ahsan, who is also Minister for Planning and Development said no new tax was imposed on the petroleum products and prices in Pakistan were still the lowest as compared to prices in other regional countries including India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Similar taxes were imposed on petroleum products during the years of Pakistan Peoples Party, he reminded.

Ahsan said the federal government in four years raised the allocation for Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) from Rs 320 billion to Rs one trillion.

He said the government performed well and took the economy forward and raised tax revenue from

Rs 1900 billion to Rs 3400 billion.

The government succeeded in improving the physical, infrastructure and energy sectors in the country and laid down a network of motorways across all the provinces bringing down travel time.

He said the federal government contributed to infrastructure projects in Sindh and Balochistan.

Hundreds of billions of rupees were spent on building of metro service in Karachi and on Kachhi canal in Balochistan which would irrigate 70,000 acres of land, adding the government allocated funds for mining coal in Thar coalfields and funded wind projects in Sindh.

Land was acquired for Diamer Bhasha dam with Rs one billion, the minister said adding according to the World Bank, Pakistan achieved the highest growth rate in a decade during the last fiscal year.