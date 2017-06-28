Introducing new laws in FRB to increase tax net base: Chairman FBR

PESHAWAR, June 28 (APP): Chairman, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Dr. Mohammad Irshad Wednesday said that the new tax laws will have no effects on the existing tax payers rather through this way it would increase the network for a prosperous Pakistan.

This he said while addressing the gathering at the foundation stone lying ceremony of the District Taxation Office (DTO) in District Charsadda.

Chairman, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Dr. Mohammad Irshad said that the teaching of Chinese language has been made compulsory in all training institutes of FBR because of the ongoing development in this part of the world after signing of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which is certainly the game changer as far as development in the country is concerned.

The Chairman, FBR said that the DTO offices established in light of the newly introduced reforms will be autonomous and mini-RTO office having financial and administrative powers to recruit staff.

He further said that District Tax Officer will be in-charge of the district and will having representation at Tehsil level so that they could report about all affairs regarding the overall performance of tax collection.

He added that DTO will have separate office and will have the powers of rectification, which will simplify the verification system and will be appellate authority in deciding tax payers’ related problems.

He said that the state will provide expenditure for DTO offices and instead of Additional Commissioners they will directly report to Commissioner Office.

For the resolution of tax related problems Commissioner will have to visit the DTO office in first week of every month and Chief Commissioner will also pay quarterly visits to these offices, he informed.

The Chairman FBR said that tax payers are precious asset and urged the tax officers for facilitation of tax payers to expand the tax net. While clarifying the rumors about any effects on the existing tax payers, he made it clear that actually such reforms have been made only for increasing tax network.

He said to deal with the present day development in the region, it has also decided to made the Chinese language mandatory in the training institutes working under the aegis of FRB so that to power the upcoming lots to deal with it in an appropriate manners.

President, Tax Bar Association (TBA) Mushtaq Ahmad and Abdul Ali Khan, a representative of local trading community also addressed the ceremony and paid tributes to Chairman FBR, Dr. Mohammad Irshad for dedicated efforts for introducing tax reforms and broadening of tax net.

Besides, Chief Commissioner, Inland Revenue (IR) Regional Tax Office (RTO), Mir Badshah Khan Wazir, Commissioners, Additional Commissioners and Taxation Officers, the representatives of Tax Bar Association and local traders attended the meeting at large.

Later, Chairman FBR Dr. Muhammad Irshad laid the foundation stone of District Taxation Office (DTO) Charsadda and also planted a sapling in the lawn of the under-construction office.