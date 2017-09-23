Intra-Court appeal filed on Model Town incident to remove confusion: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, Sep 23 (APP): Special Assistant to Prime Minister
for Media Affairs, Dr Musadik Malik on Saturday said Intra-Court
appeal had been filed in the court on Model Town incident to
remove ambiguity and confusion.
Earlier, larger bench of High Court Lahore had decided for
not publishing report on Model Town incident but smaller bench of
same court had now decided for publishing report on incident, he
said talking to a private news channel.
He said the government was confused that whetter it publish
report on the incident or not that’s why Intra-Court appeal filed.
Dr Musadik Malik said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-
N) government always respect the court and had played an important
role in restoration of judiciary in the country.
To a query, he said Islamabad and Lahore High Courts had
already dismissed Hudaibiya Paper Mills case.
