Intra-Afghan negotiations to begin soon, achieve positive outcomes: China

“We support an Afghan-owned and Afghan- led peace and reconciliation process, and hope that intra-Afghan negotiations will start at an early date and achieve positive outcomes,” Zhao Lijian said during his regular briefing held here.

He said the Chinese side would continue to enhance communication and coordination with relevant sides, and continue to play a constructive role along with the international community in the political settlement of the Afghan issue.

Terming the situation in Afghanistan at a crucial stage, he said that China, as a traditional, friendly neighbor, respected the Afghan people’s independent decision on its future development path and would do all it could to support Afghan regaining peace and in rebuilding.

About the video conference on situation in Afghanistan and the peace and reconciliation process chaired by Russian side, he said it was attended by Chinese Special Envoy on Afghanistan, Russian Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan, Iran Foreign Ministry Special Envoy on Afghanistan and Pakistan Foreign Ministry’s Assistant Secretary and the four sides issued a Joint Statement.

He said they welcomed the political agreement by the two major political leaders in Afghanistan and called on all parties to build on the opportunity and start the intra-Afghan dialogue at an early date to realize comprehensive and lasting peace in the country.

The four countries also called on foreign troops in Afghanistan to withdraw in an orderly and responsible manner to ensure a steady transition in the situation in Afghanistan.

The spokesperson said the envoys hoped UNSC resolutions related to Afghanistan would be observed and implemented.

“They also urged parties in Afghanistan to fight international terrorist organizations and reiterated their support in Afghanistan’s fight against COVID-19,” he added.

While commenting on the Kalapani issue, he said that it was one between India and Nepal.

Zhao Lijian said that the Chinese side hoped that the two sides could properly solve their differences through friendly consultations and refrain from unilateral actions that might complicate the situation.

According to report India is building a road in Kalapani which is disputed area with Nepal. Nepali government has expressed its opposition.