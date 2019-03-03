Intl women film festival starts tomorrow (Monday) at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, Mar 03 (APP):“Women Through Film” – a week long Women International Film Festival (WIFF) will start here from March 4 featuring films by female filmmakers at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

The 3rd edition of the Women International Film Festival is being organized with support of the European Union till March 9 while films by women filmmakers from the EU (Spain, Austria, Italy, Sweden, and Bulgaria) will be screened during the festival.

This year the festival will span six days through a fascinating, insightful, and thought provoking program, curated from the works of female filmmakers from Pakistan and all around the world.