Int’l Teachers Day observed

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (APP):Like other parts of the world, the International Teacher day had been observed in Pakistan on Saturday (October 5, 2019) to highlight role of teacher in development of the country and society.

International Teachers Day also known as World Teachers’ Day is held annually on October 5. To celebrate World Teachers’ Day, the UNESCO and Education International (EI) mounts a campaign each year, to help give the world better understanding of teachers and the role they play in the development of students and society.