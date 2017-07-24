Int’l student exchange program develops cultural harmony, enrich qualification: Dr Mukhtar

ISLAMABAD, Jul 24 (APP): Chairman, Higher Education Commission

(HEC) Dr Mukhtar Ahmad on Monday said that exchange of students

between different countries not only helps students enrich their

qualification but also develops cultural harmony.

He stated this while in a meeting held here with 10 foreign

students, who were presently working as interns in Pakistan under

International Association for Exchange of Students for Technical

Experience (IAESTE) program.

Welcoming foreign students to HEC, the Chairman and Dr Arshad

Ali, Executive Director HEC underlined the significance of student

exchange programmes for promotion and internationalisation of higher

education.

Dr Mukhtar Ahmad wished the students a great learning

experience in Pakistan. “I want you to enjoy and learn a lot being

in Pakistan and feel at home”.

The students expressed satisfaction on facilities available to

them in Pakistani higher education institutions for their

internships.

They termed IAESTE a very important programme which helps

beneficiaries learn in dynamic environments and develop their

personalities as professionals.

IAESTE is an international student exchange programme launched

in 1948 at Imperial College London with a vision to encourage

students from all over the world for their self-development as well

as promotion of good relations among different countries.

It provides students with international internships in their

relevant fields of study and an opportunity to understand and

experience cultures of other countries. Pakistan became a member of

IAESTE in 1990.

Each year, IAESTE holds an annual conference, hosted by one of

the member countries. It is one of the biggest events of IAESTE

where over 250 delegates from across the world participate.

The primary objective of this conference is to exchange

internship opportunities among the member countries. This year,

IAESTE annual conference was held in Seoul, South Korea.

At the annual conference 2017, IAESTE Pakistan was able to

secure 45 exchange opportunities from a number of countries

including Austria, Vietnam, Germany, Oman, Slovakia, Thailand,

Turkey, and Korea among others. So far, 14 Pakistani students have

been accepted for internship in countries like Austria, Indonesia,

Thailand, Turkey, Vietnam, Ireland Croatia and Macedonia.

Currently, 10 foreign students are being hosted by Pakistan.

These students have been placed at National University of Sciences

and Technology (NUST) Islamabad mainly, where they are being engaged in internships and trainings.

Furthermore, five students are still anticipating their visas

to Pakistan and will hopefully reach Pakistan soon. These students

belong to different countries including Canada, Austria, Greece,

Saudi Arabia, Palestine, Oman, Turkey, Poland, Denmark, Slovakia,

Switzerland, Vietnam and UAE.