Int’l standard Sports Complex to be constructed in Abbottabad: Acting Governor

PESHAWAR, Aug 26 (APP):Acting Governor and Speaker Provincial Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani has announced the construction of international standard Sports Complex on the extra land of Commissioner House in Abbottabad with the cost of Rs 300 million.

Talking to APP, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani said that according

to the vision of Imran Khan they have taken the step and are eager to bring

change – a change in which the life standard of the common people could be

improved.

He said now they have taken the step to utilize the extra

land of 99 kanals by announce construction of a state of the art, well equip

international standard Sports Complex, needed by the people and youth of

Hazara Region.

“With the construction of such well-equipped Sports

Stadium hilly resort Abbottabad would again come into main center of attraction

as far as summer venues for national and international sports activities is

concerned,” he said.

“The need of the international standard Sports Complex

would also give due opportunities to the youth of Hazara Region and youth all

across the country to come and show their skills,” he added.

He also assured various sports promoters, sports

organizers and youth that the project of the construction of Sports Complex

would be completed in record time.

With the construction of Sports Complex in Abbottabad it

would bring a positive change in the overall behavior of the youth to come and

play in a conducive environment guaranteed and promised made by the Prime

Minister of Pakistan legendary Imran Khan.

He said this is actually the change promised by the Prime

Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan with people and today I feel proud of

announcing such a historical project of construction a Sports Complex over an

extra land of Commissioner House, spreading over 99 kanals.

He said no one even could think over such steps in the

past and as said by Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan all resources would

utilize to bring change in the live standard of the people of Pakistan. The Stadium

would have a multipurpose sports gymnasium in which all indoor games could be

conducted, he disclosed.

“Since long we were in in search of a land as funds have

already been approved for this purpose and thank Almighty Allah that PTI once

again came into power to serve the down trodden people,” a jubilant Mushtaq

Ahmad Ghani said.

When asked about any hurdles in the way of the

construction of Sports Complex in Abbottabad over extra-land part of the

Commissioner House, he said: “Time would come very soon and you will see more

such things to be happened in bringing positive change in the lives of our

youth which are the future builders of our beloved Pakistan.”

“Youth are our real asset and strength so we are keeping

more focus on them by ensuring conducive environment so that they could be fit

for the tough future challenges both mentally and physically,” Acting Governor

Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani concluded.