Int’l speakers’ moot starts

ISLAMABAD, Dec 24 (APP):A three-day speakers’ conference started here Sunday at a hotel with an objective to focus on parliamentary cooperation for peace, connectivity and prosperity in the region.

The conference is being attended by Speaker of Wolesi Jirga of Afghanistan Abdul Rauf Ibrahimi, Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Ismail Kahraman, Speaker of Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran Dr Ali Ardeshir Larijani, Speaker National Assembly of China and Speaker of Russian Federal Duma along with their respective parliamentary delegations.