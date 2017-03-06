Int’l sanctions main hurdle to start work on Pak-Iran Gas Pipeline Project: NA told

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (APP): Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmed Monday informed the National Assembly that the government was pursuing to implement the Iran-Pakistan Gas Pipeline Project. He said the work could not be started due to international sanctions on Iran.

Replying to various questions during Question Hour, the minister said Pakistan was ready to complete the gas pipeline project within 30 months once lifting of international sanctions on Iran.

He said as per contractual volume, 759 MMCFD gas would be imported from Iran and price was not yet determined.

To a supplementary question, Aftab said funds were being released to already approve projects of gas supply to various areas of the country.

To another question, he said the oil prices were linked with international oil prices of Arab Gulf market.

He said the oil prices were increased or decreased as per international market.

To a question, the minister said there were 44 driving training centres of Motorway police.

After 45 days training, test of the candidates was conducted and licences were issued if they succeeded to pass the test.

He said National Highway N-45 starts from Nowshera and ends at Chitral.

The Government intends to construct Malakand crossing consisting of 6.4 km approach roads and two tunnels.

Apart from Malakand Tunnel, three road sections of N-45 have been picked up with the financial assistance of Exim Bank of South Korea, he said.

He said PC-I of the scheme had been approved by the ECNEC and selection of consultants was in progress while advance procurement of contractor to built the third section (Kalkatak-Chitral 48 Km) had been taken up with Economic Affairs Divisions (EAD) and concurrence sought from Exim bank of South Korea.