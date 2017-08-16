Int’l powers great game not to succeed: Saad

LAHORE, Aug 16 (APP): Railways Minister Khawaja
Saad Rafique Wednesday said the ‘great game’ being played
by international powers in Pakistan would not be allowed to
succeed.
Speaking here at the Lahore Railway Station during his
visit of Azadi Train, he said democracy was the only way for
the country’s better future and a change should only
be made through vote.
“Only vote can bring change in the country, as it came
into being after a democratic political struggle,” he added.
The minister said upholding the right to vote was the
responsibility of everyone and the power of vote would have
to be accepted.
He said the politicians should be allowed to play their
role as there was no place for technocrat or martial
law rule in the country.
“No one could be ousted from politics through martial law,
executive order or court decision,” he said,
The former prime minister, he said, was demanding
nothing for himself. The decision of a common man would
have to be accepted, he added.
He said millions of people came out to join Nawaz
Sharif’s rally.
“Everybody is equal. The vote of a person living in a
10-kanal house is equal to that of a cottage dweller,” he added.
Pakistan, he said, would not be allowed to become
Egypt, Syria, Yemen or Afghanistan.
“If politicians drag other politicians in courts then
democracy will not flourish.”
The minister said those, who had staged the drama
of ‘disqualification’ would be ashamed of their mistake.
“We do not want to get Imran Khan disqualified as
a leader cannot be kept away from the people.”
A leader distanced himself from the people when he
pursued a path like that of Asif Zardari, he claimed.
He said no one was the target of PML-N’s political
movement, which was not aimed at creating anarchy in the
country.
He said providing shelter, food, security and other
necessities of life to 200 million people was not an easy job
for a government.
The minister said terrorism had not been eliminated
completely. Still a lot of work was to be done for achieving
the goal.
Saad said Nawaz Sharif was disqualified when economy
was getting better while work on the CPEC was going on.
Talking about the Pakistan Railways, he said when
he took over charge of the PR, its annual income was Rs 18
billion while now it was earning Rs 40 billion per annum
which would be increased to Rs 53 billion by June 2018.
He appreciated the PR staff and officers for their
hard work for the revival of the department.
He said under the CPEC project, Lahore to Karachi
rail travel time would reduce to 11 hours from 18 hours
within next five years.
He congratulated the PR staff for running the Azadi Train.
Earlier, he took round of every compartment and float
of the train. PR CEO Javed Anwar and Advisor Anjum Pervaiz
were also present on the occasion.
