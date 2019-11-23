Int’l organizations join Ehsaas programme for people uplift

ISLAMABAD, Nov 23 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) Dr Sania Nishtar on Saturday said United Nations (UN) organs, inter-governmental agencies and international organizations have joined the Ehsaas programme for betterment of humanity.

Talking to media, she said the Ehsaas Development Partnership Group brought together 45 country-head and representatives from 25 development partners of UN agencies and international organizations working in Pakistan.

The objective of the project was to provide integrated, coherent and aligned technical support and strategic advice to government of Pakistan for implementation of Ehsaas strategy, she added.

She said in Ehsaas Development Partnership Group ,”We will discuss number of key areas of support, including evidence generation, knowledge sharing, research, multi-sectoral collaboration, coordination, engagement of the private sector, NGOs, civil society and other stakeholders”.

Currently, the group planned to meet on a monthly basis for discussing aspects relating to maximizing the impact of the implementation of Ehsaas, she added.

“Ehsaas aims to lift millions of people in Pakistan out of poverty, creating a welfare state in our country for the first time”, said.

“To achieve this aim, we must ensure full coordination among stakeholders and partners in Pakistan, including UN agencies and bilateral and multilateral organizations, which was exactly what the Ehsaas Development Partnership Group was designed to do,” she added.