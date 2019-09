ISLAMABAD, Sep 29 (APP):Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) would be hosting the International Junior Squash Championship here at the Mushaf Squash Complex in late November.

Squash Legend Qamar Zaman, who is also the vice-president of PSF, said the International Junior Squash Championship would be held in Islamabad from November 24 to 28. “The boys’ categories to be held in the championship included under-13 u-15 u-17 and u19 while the girls’ would only contest in the u-19 category,” he told APP.