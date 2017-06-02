Int’l day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression on June 4

ISLAMABAD, Jun 2 (APP): United Nations’ (UN) International Day of

Innocent Children Victims of Aggression will be observed on June 4

across the globe to acknowledge the pain suffered by children throughout

the world who are the victims of physical, mental and emotional abuse.

This day affirms the UN’s commitment to protect the rights of children.

The International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression

celebrates the millions of individuals and organisations working to protect and preserve children’s rights. For example, the Global Movement for Children, with leadership from Nelson Mandela and Graca Machel, is an inspiring force for change that involves ordinary people and families worldwide.

The `Say Yes for Children’ campaign, endorsed by more than 94 million

people, calls for 10 positive actions to be taken to improve the lives of children.

This day is a time for individuals and organisations all over the world

to become aware of the impact of monstrosity of abuse, in all its forms, against children. It is also a time when organisations and individuals learn from or take part in awareness campaigns centered on protecting children’s rights.The day is a global observance and not a public holiday.

On 19 August 1982, at its emergency special session on the question of

Palestine, the General Assembly, appalled at the great number of innocent

Palestinian and Lebanese children victims of Israel’s acts of aggression, decided to commemorate June 4 of each year as the International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression.

In the Latin America and in Caribbean region about 80,000 children die

annually from violence that breaks out within the family.

Child abuse is now in the spotlight of global attention and UN is

working hard to help protect children around the world. One key factor is the process of international negotiation and action centered around the Convention on the Rights of the Child.