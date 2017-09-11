Int’l Day of Democracy to be observed on Friday

ISLAMABAD, Sep 11 (APP): The United Nations’ (UN)
International Day of Democracy will be observed on September 15
(Friday) across the world, including Pakistan, to raise public
awareness about democracy.
A report aired by a private news channel said, This year’s
theme of democracy and conflict prevention focuses on the critical
need to strengthen democratic institutions to promote peace and
stability.
A more integrated approach to foster resilient societies
calls for effective and inclusive democratic governance with
respect for human rights and the rule of law.
Various activities and events would also be held around the
world to promote democracy on this date.
The UN strives to achieve its goals of peace, human rights
and development. It believes that human rights and the rule of law
are best protected in democratic societies. The UN also recognizes
a fundamental truth about democracy everywhere – that democracy is
the product of a strong, active and vocal civil society.
The UN general assembly decided on November 8, 2007, to make
September 15 as the annual date to observe the International Day
of Democracy. The assembly invited people and organizations, both
government and non-government, to commemorate the International
Day of Democracy.
It also called for all governments to strengthen their
national programs devoted to promoting and consolidating
democracy.
The assembly encouraged regional and other intergovernmental
organizations to share their experiences in promoting democracy.
