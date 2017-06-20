Int’l community urged to support Kashmiris’ right to self-determination

ISLAMABAD, Jun 20 (APP): The international community is urged to

support the Kashmiris’ struggle for freedom of expression and their basic right to self-determination.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson, Nafees Zakria said this while talking to

PTV here on late Monday. He said that the atrocities and brutalities of the

Indian Occupied Forces in IoK could not silence the voice of Kashmiris.

Nafees Zakria said that the Kashmir movement has taken a new turn after

the martyrdom of the freedom fighter Burhan Wani. India is now adopting differenttactics

of torture including the use of pellet guns against the innocent anddefenseless Kashmiris,

he added.

He said that the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has strongly

condemned the human rights violation in the Indian Occupied

Kashmir (IoK). The OIC is playing an active role on Kashmir issue, he added.