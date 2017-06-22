Intl community should support Pakistan’s counter terrorism efforts, respect its sovereignty, territorial integrity: China

BEIJING, June 22 (APP): Terming Pakistan as important country in South Asia, China Thursday asked the international community to acknowledge and support the counter-terrorism efforts made by Pakistan on the basis of respecting its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“Pakistan is on the forefront of the global fight against terrorism. It

has been firmly opposing the terrorism and it has made important sacrifices and contributions to fighting terrorism and maintaining regional security and stability, Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Gen Shuang said during his regular press briefing here.

When his attention was drawn about a media report regarding the US

Administration considerations of beginning a policy review of relations towards Pakistan – mainly because of current security situation in Afghanistan, he said, “We have noted the relevant reports.”

Pakistan is an important country in South Asia. Peace stability and

economic development in Pakistan serves the interest of regional countries and people, he added.

Responding to a question about the Chinese foreign minister’s proposed visits to Pakistan and Afghanistan, he said, both Pakistan and Afghanistan are China’s neighbors and China has friendly relations with the two countries as well as close high levels exchanges.

“If we have any information regarding the visit, we will release it in due course of time,” he added.

The spokesperson remarked that China sincerely hopes that Pakistan and Afghanistan can enhance their communication so as to deepen mutual trust and improve relations.

“They should also work together to improve and ensure regional peace and stability and China would like to play a constructive role towards that end,” he added.

While brushing aside a question that China has offered Pakistan to build

a dam in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and integrate it with the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he said the CPEC is a new cooperation framework for the two countries to achieve a long term development.

He said this corridor will not only promote common and bilateral

development of the two countries but also contribute the development and prosperity of the region.

“We know that there are some concerns about this corridor but we keep stressing that this economic corridor is just an economic initiative for cooperation and it targets no third country and does not connect with any sovereign disputes,” he added.

Geng Shuang hoped that the disputes between India and Pakistan will be resolved properly through consultations and negotiations.

Regarding a question about update two Chinese nationals kidnapped in

Pakistan, he said the Chinese government attaches high importance to this case, adding, “We are still coordinating with the Pakistani side to verify the situation.”

On the appointment of the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, he said, China

has extended its congratulations to the new crown prince of Saudi Arabia.

“We believe that stability and development of Saudi Arabia serves common interests of regional countries and the international community,” he added.

He said that China and Saudi Arabia are comprehensive strategic partners and Chinese side stands ready to work with Saudi Arabia to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries and promote the greater development of China-Saudi Arabia relations.