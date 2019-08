ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said the international community must play its role to stop India from irresponsible and unilateral actions for maintaining peace and stability in the region.

He stated this in his telephone call to King of Bahrain Shaikh Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa.

The prime minister apprised the Bahraini king of the ongoing situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) and Indian violation of the UN Security Council resolutions.