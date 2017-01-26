Int’l community must act to hold India accountable for its crimes

ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP): In the backdrop of continuing killing, arbitrary arrests and fake encounters of Kashmiris and violation of fundamental rights in the Indian occupied Kashmir, the people of the valley urged the international community to act for holding India accountable for their crimes against humanity.

During the weekly media briefing, Foreign Office’s spokesperson, Nafees Zakaria said Jan 25 reminded us all the massacre of more than 25 innocent defenceless Kashmiris in Hundwara, Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) in 1990.

The horrific massacre was committed by the Indian occupation forces just three days after they massacred more than 50 Kashmiris in Gawkadal on Jan 21, 1990, he said.

On both the occasions, he said the Indian forces had unleashed terror on peaceful protesters.

The perpetrators of the two massacres were yet to face justice while victims families had been suffering from the unforgettable and unbearable pain for 27 years, he added.

The two massacres were among one and a half dozen massacres that Indian occupation forces had committed since 1990 and situation in the IoK was getting worse since then, he said.

Kashmiris, he said, hoped that international community would make India pay for their crimes against humanity.