Int’l community intends to play its role in resolving Kashmir conflict: AJK president

MIRPUR (AJK): JulY 25 (APP):President Donald Trump’s mediation offer on Kashmir and reports of United Nations, United Kingdom and European parliaments are evident that international community intend to break its silence and play its role in resolving the Kashmir conflict.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President, Sardar Masood Khan stated this while talking to a delegation, which called on him under the leadership of Chairman Tehrik-e-Haq-e-Khud Iradiyat International Raja Najabat Hussian, late Wednesday night.